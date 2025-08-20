The Anaheim Ducks have had an eventful offseason and are preparing for the 2025-26 season. Now, they look to contend for a playoff spot. Even still, there is a possibility the Ducks trade more players during the 2025-26 NHL season. With the 2025-26 season around the corner, there are still several Ducks trade candidates to examine.

Anaheim still has a decent salary cap floor and could make more deals. But with several restricted free agents set to test the market after the 2025-26 season, the urgency will start to creep. Additionally, with the young defenseman gaining another year of experience, it could be time for them to take over the leadership.

The Ducks signed Mikael Granlund, which could end up being the signing of the season. Before that, they traded for Chris Kreider. Here are the Ducks trade candidates that the team might ship out at some point during the 2025-26 season.

Anaheim could ship Radko Gudas away

While the Ducks could have traded for a star, they are content with what they have, for now. Yet, someone like Radko Gudas is not safe. Gudas is currently the team captain. But with a new head coach and players like Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier emerging, that could change at any time during the 2025-26 NHL season.

Gudas is also an unrestricted free agent after the 2025-26 NHL season concludes. Combine that with the fact that he is 35 years old, and there is a chance he could be gone from Anaheim by the end of the season. The team also has an influx of talented young defensemen who are just waiting to burst onto the scene. While it's important to have at least one veteran presence, Gudas could be the odd man out.

Gudas also does not play a role on the power play and is mainly a hitter and a force on the penalty kill. Thus, the team might choose to opt for Jackson LaCombe, Pavel Mintyukov, Olen Zellweger, Drew Helleson, and Tristan Lineau as their top defensemen.

Jacob Trouba could see a new team (again)

Article Continues Below

The Ducks also might send Jacob Trouba away. Significantly, Trouba is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 NHL season. Unless Anaheim plans to extend him, he could also be on his way out.

Trouba is 31 years old. Overall, that does not mean he is at the end of his career. There could be a scenario where the team gives him a small extension to have at least one veteran player on the blue line. If the squad ends up going with the five young defenseman, then Trouba could be the veteran that stays, especially if they ship Gudas out.

The entire hockey world did not expect the Ducks to trade for Trouba, but it happened, and now he is one of the few vets on a young team. If the team chooses to go in a different direction, then the Ducks might opt to trade Trouba to another team while getting a player who has slightly more years left on their contract.

Ryan Strome is a Ducks veteran who could be out

The Ducks have higher expectations after their busy offseason. Unsurprisingly, Ryan Syrome is as excited as any player about these changes. However, he could be on the way out if the team continues to elevate its youth movement.

Strome currently projects to be the third-line center for the Ducks this season. While Leo Carlsson and Mason McTavish anchor the first two lines, the Ducks will need Strome to hold it down on the third. However, that does not mean he is safe, either. With Sam Colangelo and Nikita Nesterenko currently in the minors, there could be a day when one of them eventually takes Strome's spot. Unlike Gudas and Trouba, Strome is not an unrestricted free agent after the season commences. In fact, he will be one after the 2026-27 season.

Even with all that, there could be a situation where the Ducks use Strome as a possible trade chip to try to improve at another position. If the Ducks find themselves in a situation to better the team, they might send Strome to another team and improve the position. So far, Strome has done well in Anaheim and provided a calm veteran presence. Yet, the Ducks are all about contending for a playoff spot. If Strome does not fit in the scheme of the current regime, then he will be a likely Ducks trade candidate. For now, he will continue to anchor the third line and will do his best to help the team get to the next level.