John Gibson put together an unreal performance Monday night against the Florida Panthers, but it still was not enough to tow the Anaheim Ducks to a win. Instead, the Ducks suffered a 4-3 overtime loss on the road. If anything, Gibson’s body of work versus the Panthers has put him in rare company, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“John Gibson made 51 saves in Anaheim’s 4-3 loss to the Panthers today.

Earlier this month, Gibson made 53 saves in a 6-3 loss to the Penguins. Gibson is the 1st goaltender with multiple 50-save losses in the same season since Gump Worsley of the New York Rangers in 1962-63.”

Gibson was like a giant brick wall in front of the bet for the Ducks in the loss to the Panthers, but Anaheim could have still put up a better effort in helping its netminder. The Ducks lost the possession battle by a mile in this contest. While Anaheim only had 32 shots on goal, the Panthers had 55. That has been a constant issue for Anaheim this season, which is also why Gibson can always expect to have a much busier night between the pipes than the opposing goalie.

According to Money Puck, among goalies with at least 20 starts, Gibson is second in the NHL with a 133.35 expected goals against. The 29-year-old Gibson also now has a record of 10-23-6 to go with a 4.07 GAA and just a .898 SV%.

The Ducks, who have now lost five straight games, will look to end their slump in their next outing, though, that is going to be easier said than done as their upcoming opponent will be the Tampa Bay Lightning this Tuesday.