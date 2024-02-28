Mike Golic Jr. is a former Notre Dame football player who comments on all sports for a living. The son of Mike Golic, another famous analyst, Golic Jr. watched the recent injury suffered by Duke center Kyle Filipowski and thought of a unique way to prevent it from happening in the future.
Filipowski was upset about the collision he was subjected to after Duke basketball's loss to Wake Forest, sharing his two cents on the topic. Golic Jr.'s colleague Jay Bilas shared a wild take about arresting court stormers that left fans feeling shocked.
Golic Jr.'s solution is quite tame in comparison and gave a good laugh or two.
Golic Jr. Appeals to ‘Drunk College People' With Hot Take on Court Storming
Golic Jr. said with great conviction that he believes college kids should be incentivized for remaining in their seats instead of storming the court.
He compared his plan to free food given out for free throw related events at college basketball games and mentioned free food as the central part of his plan.
how do you get the opposing team off the court safely before storming? Two words:
Free Food. pic.twitter.com/aZbUBr0NsO
— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) February 27, 2024
The Filipowski injury happened after Duke basketball's 83-79 loss on Tobacco Road to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
Duke Basketball's Next Test
Coach Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils are scheduled to face the Louisville Cardinals at home tomorrow in a game that Scheyer hopes can help get his team back on a winning track.
Duke basketball is 21-6 on the year and had won five games straight prior to their lost to the Demon Deacons.
Scheyer's team has one road game left against NC State on March 4 before their final home test against rival North Carolina on March 9.