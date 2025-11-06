The 2025 South Carolina football season has taken a massive downturn. The Gamecocks had a breakout season last year under Shane Beamer, finishing with a 9-3 record and just missing out on a College Football Playoff berth. In comparison, the Gamecocks are 3-6 this year despite having one of the best quarterbacks in the country in LaNorris Sellers. The season even prompted Shane Beamer to issue a reassuring statement to the fans.

NFL Draft Insider Todd McShay said that LaNorris Sellers might be a massive target of another team out of the transfer portal instead of a target for the NFL Draft. His struggles this year are not entirely his fault, as the offensive line has been subpar and struggles to protect Sellers effectively. However, this has negatively impacted his draft stock, so transferring might benefit him in this regard.

McShay prefaced what he said about Miami by saying, “This is just scouts talking. There’s some programs out there lurking.”

When asked by his co-host Steve Muench if he had any names, McShay elaborated, “I’ve got one. And I’m not hear to say there’s collusion. I promise you no one said a word that program A has reached out to players A in this situation. But one person started putting the dots together. You know, there is a place in South Florida where they’ve done a really nice job of handpicking quarterbacks the last two years. And they’ve seen ascensions in their game.”

Article Continues Below

McShay continued, “Miami is a program I would be very cautious of if I’m Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks program of trying to come in with an offer that is very difficult to refuse.”

Sellers going to Miami would make sense, given how well Cam Ward and, now, Carson Beck have performed after transferring from their previous schools. Ward became the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after he had an amazing senior year with the Hurricanes. Ward finished with 4,313 passing yards, 39 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions on a 67.2% completion percentage.

This season, Carson Beck is not having as good a year as Ward did, but he is still playing well and has put himself in a position to get drafted higher than expected. Beck has 1,947 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, and nine interceptions, on a 72.5% completion percentage.

It would take a lot for LaNorris Sellers to leave South Carolina after they gave him a shot out of high school as a local. However, for his development in combination with NIL money, it might be too good to pass up.