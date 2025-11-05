The Duke basketball team earned a 75-60 win over Texas on Tuesday. Despite winning by 15 points, Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer did not feel like the team had their “best stuff” against the Longhorns. Regardless, he was still “proud” of their effort to begin the new campaign.

“I’m just really proud of our team, it’s not an easy first game – they’re a physical, older team – but I just loved our defensive effort,” Scheyer said, via Duke's play-by-play voice David Shumate. “Sometimes you have to win without having your best stuff and I thought that’s what we did.”

Cameron Boozer played well in his Duke basketball debut, dropping a double-double in the victory. He finished the game with 15 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block. Expectations are high for Boozer as he begins his journey with his new team.

Meanwhile, Isaiah Evans led the Blue Devils with 23 points while shooting 7-13 from the field and 4-8 from beyond the arc.

Article Continues Below

Overall, it was a respectable effort by the team. They recorded just 13 assists, but only turned the ball over 10 times. Duke lost the rebound battle 41-37, but they were far more efficient, shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three-point land compared to Texas' 32.2 percent and 29.4 percent marks.

The fact that Scheyer doesn't believe the Blue Devils had their “best stuff” despite a quality win may frighten other opponents. The Duke basketball program always has lofty expectations — and that clearly is not changing this season. Despite losing Cooper Flagg to the NBA, this Blue Devils squad believes in their ceiling.

Duke's next game is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at 1:30 PM EST against Western Carolina.