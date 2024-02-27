The Duke basketball team lost a stunning interconference matchup to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Feb. 24th. As a result, Wake Forest fans stormed the court, and Kyle Filipowski suffered an injury from the chaos. In light of the event, an ESPN analyst called for Filipowski to be more accountable.
Duke basketball's Kyle Filipowski gets a word of advice after an untimely injury
Filipowski's knee was injured from a collision with what appeared to be a heckling Wake Forest basketball fan, and he felt like the action was intentional.
“I absolutely feel like it was personal, intentional for sure. There's no reason where they see a big guy like me trying to work my way off the court and can't just work their way around me. There's no excuse for that,” Filipowski said after the game.
However, ESPN analyst Chris Canty believes Fillipowski should have taken greater responsibility to get off the court.
“Let's also [not] pretend like the players don't have some more awareness in those moments as well,” Canty said on ESPN's “Get Up”, per Sports Illustrated. “[Filipowski] looks like he's going on a walk through the quad on campus. He has to have more awareness and urgency in getting off the court.”
While Canty believes Filipowski should have been quicker to leave the court, he believes there should be a better plan in place from all parties involved to keep players safe.
Hopefully, Kyle Filipowski will have a speedy recovery period. The Blue Devils will need him in their quest to make a deep ACC and March Madness run.