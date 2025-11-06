Giannis Antetokounmpo may be the face of the Milwaukee Bucks, but that did not stop him from imagining life as a college athlete this week. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player took to social media to ask if he still had any NCAA eligibility left to suit up for the Marquette Golden Eagles.

“Random thoughts as I sit in my living room…do I have college eligibility??? Can I suit up for Marquette tonight?” Antetokounmpo wrote.

The post immediately caught the attention of Marquette basketball’s social media team, which replied, “You’re welcome any time!” along with an edited photo of the Bucks star in a Golden Eagles jersey. Head coach Shaka Smart also joined in on the fun, saying he appreciated Antetokounmpo even thinking about Marquette and joked that if there was ever a time for the school’s compliance office to get to work, now was it.

Smart admitted he let his mind wander for a few minutes, imagining what a lineup featuring Antetokounmpo might look like.

“One of our coaches said, ‘I think we’d win every game if Giannis played,’” Smart said. “I don’t disagree with that.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo can still win on the hardwood for the Bucks

While the Bucks’ forward cannot actually play college basketball, the post arrived at a time when NCAA rules are changing to allow certain professional players from leagues like the G League to return to school. That wrinkle fueled further lighthearted speculation about a potential loophole.

Antetokounmpo, who began his career in Greece before joining the Bucks in 2013, is off to another dominant start this season. He is averaging 32.3 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 6.3 assists while shooting nearly 68 percent from the field. Milwaukee has opened the year 5-3 as it pushes for a tenth straight playoff appearance.

For Marquette, now 1-0 under Smart, the playful exchange served as a viral crossover moment between the city’s two basketball powerhouses. Even if it was only a joke, the Golden Eagles made it clear that the door is always open for the Greek Freak.