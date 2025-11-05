Less than a week after LSU football let go of Scott Woodward, they have now named Verge Ausberry as their full-time athletic director, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“Can confirm reports that LSU is promoting Verge Ausberry to the job as LSU's athletic director. New President Wade Rousse made the decision today, his first day in office,” Thamel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Ausberry played middle linebacker for LSU and worked in different areas within the athletic department for 24 years, including the executive deputy athletic director for the past six years. After Woodward and LSU parted ways, he became the interim AD.

There have been some questions surrounding Ausberry, as in 2021, he was suspended from LSU for 30 days and ordered to take training on sexual misconduct, domestic violence, and more after an investigation into LSU's athletic department and their failure to report and respond to allegations of sexual assault that involved athletes.

Article Continues Below

Reports showed that former LSU wide receiver Drake Davis texted Ausberry in 2018 and said he got into a fight with his girlfriend, who was former LSU tennis player Jade Lewis, as he hit her. Ausberry never reported the incident to the police or other authorities, and law firm Husch Blackwell said that his responses to how he handled the situation were not credible.

With LSU firing head coach Brian Kelly, as well as the rest of the turnover from the program, Ausberry will be tasked with finding the next coach. As interim AD, Ausberry said that he would prefer to hire someone with experience as the next head coach. He said that he was also willing to hire a coach who reaches the College Football Playoff, even if he has to wait until January.

It will be interesting to see what pool of coaches Ausberry chooses, and who will end up being the next coach.