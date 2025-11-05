The Utah State Aggies and the VCU Rams are set to face off in an early-season showdown hosted by the G-League's Texas Legends. The game will take place at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas, on Friday, November 7th, at 7:00 PM CST/8:00 PM EST.

The game will serve as a key early-season test as both teams aim to build momentum heading into the 2025-26 season. Both programs are coming off impressive 2024-25 campaigns. VCU claimed the Atlantic 10 Tournament title, finishing the season with a 28-7 record. Meanwhile, Utah State posted a 26-8 record, which included a semifinal run in the Mountain West Tournament.

The game will be airing on Urban Edge Network, an emerging digital platform largely dedicated to amplifying HBCU and multicultural content and offers a wide array of live sports programming, including college matchups, high school games, and NBA G League broadcasts.

Hardy L. Pelt, Founding Member & Chief Revenue Officer of Urban Edge Network, expressed his excitement about the matchup in a statement.

“We are thrilled to launch our first-ever live broadcast of Division I men’s basketball with VCU Rams and Utah State Aggies — teams whose fanbases are passionately engaged and continue to grow. VCU has built a reputation for one of the most loyal and spirited followings in college sports, and Utah State brings a committed alumni network of more than 160,000 strong and a game-day environment renowned nationwide. Together, these audiences bring an exceptional opportunity for Urban Edge Network to expand our reach, deliver compelling live sports content, and connect with new streaming fans where they are. This is more than a broadcast — it’s a strategic milestone in UEN’s growth, and we couldn’t be more excited to take this step forward.”

The game will be broadcast on Urban Edge Network's website on Friday, as well as its mobile and connected TV Apps.