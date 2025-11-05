College basketball fans watched Koa Peat and AJ Dybantsa flourish against Power Four Schools in the Hall of Fame Series, and fellow freshmen Darius Acuff Jr., Darryn Peterson, Caleb Wilson and Nate Ament all enjoyed memorable debuts, so there was considerable pressure on NBA Draft prospect Cameron Boozer to excel in the first game of his Duke tenure.

The 18-year-old forward endured his struggles, shooting just 3-of-12 from the field, but he undeniably made an impact in Tuesday night's 75-60 win versus Texas. Boozer tallied a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds in the Charlotte Hornets' Spectrum Center. He also notched three steals and one block, leaving his mark in the Dick Vitale Invitational. His father, two-time All-Star Carlos Boozer, was thrilled to see his son continuing the family legacy with the Blue Devils.

Boozer's twin brother Cayden got in on the action as well, recording two points, two offensive rebounds and two assists off the bench. Isaiah Evans scored a game-high 23 points and knocked down four 3-pointers, beginning his sophomore campaign with a bang. He is more than capable of shouldering a big chunk of the offensive workload while Cameron Boozer finds his footing with Duke basketball.

The 6-foot-9 native of Miami, Florida is considered one of the most versatile talents in the nation. Many expect him to hear his name called very early in the 2026 NBA Draft. Though, before he jumps to that huge phase of his hoops career, Boozer is intent on helping the Blue Devils contend for a championship. He will have an opportunity to post a monster game when No. 6 Duke hosts Western Carolina on Saturday afternoon.