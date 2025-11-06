Late on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, the NFL community lost one of its brothers. Dallas Cowboys' defensive player, Marshawn Kneeland, took his own life in what is a very unfortunate situation.

Here are more details of Kneeland's passing.

On Thursday, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule delivered a must-see message on the tragic death.

Nebraska HC Matt Rhule took 3 minutes today to talk about mental health following the tragic death of #Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland: “Our generation of kids — my kids — they all just say, ‘Yeah, I’m fine. I’m straight.’ You really gotta unearth it. … That young man scored a… https://t.co/eR5zGGRp4D pic.twitter.com/0uuvOuMSwR — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Our generation of kids — my kids — they all just say, ‘Yeah, I’m fine. I’m straight.’ You really gotta unearth it. … That young man scored a TD just a couple days ago, and to the outside world, you’d think he’s at the pinnacle. But he was dealing with something — I don’t know what it was. But I pray for him, him and his family.”

Rhule began his statement with another message as well.

“None of us know what people are going through. That is why I think we should all be careful about what we say to people. I think we should be careful what we tweet about people. Everyone is suffering.”

This is a beautiful message from Rhule, as he is one of the leaders of young men. Coaching has been in his blood his entire life, and that is why he makes a lot of money coaching at Nebraska. His team is going through hardships on the field right now, but the program is at a much higher level with him in control.