The 2025 Michigan State basketball team boasts a talented roster and remains under the guidance of Tom Izzo. They have the ingredients of a successful season this year on the court. They are also still recruiting at a high level in high school and through the transfer portal, mainly due to Tom Izzo. They landed a massive pickup out of New York with 4-star recruit Jasiah Jervis committing to play for the Spartans.

Jervis committed to play for the Spartans on Wednesday after telling On3's Joe Tipton and ESPN's Paul Biancardi. He was the third pickup that the Spartans grabbed this recruiting cycle. He said that the most significant reason he chose the Spartans was that he felt like he belonged to a family when he arrived on campus in East Lansing.

He said, “I chose Michigan State because it felt like a family as soon as I got on campus.”

Jervis chose the Spartans over Tennessee and NC State, among others. The Spartans have supposedly been a leader or co-leader for multiple months, as Izzo and his staff built strong relationships with Jervis, which were hard for Tennessee and NC State to topple with just NIL offers. At the same time, Izzo made sure that Michigan State was competitive in NIL as well.

The Spartans also picked up commits from four-star PG Carlos Medlock Jr. and four-star PF Julius Avent, so this was the cherry on top of this recruiting cycle for Michigan State.

The pickup by Tom Izzo ensures that the Spartans have an elite scorer moving forward in the 2026 recruiting class. At 6-foot-4, he will be a straightforward shooting guard in this offense, and he can create his own offense off the dribble and score from all three levels.

The Spartans have been red-hot recruiting-wise, and they are still in on five-star center Ethan Taylor and five-star small forward Maximo Adams. Taylor is down to Michigan State, Kansas, and Oregon, while Adams is down to Michigan State and North Carolina.

Tom Izzo is proving that he remains one of the best coaches in the game and has continued to dominate in this new era of college basketball, despite acknowledging that it's challenging and new.