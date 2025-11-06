The 2025 Kentucky basketball team has a massive amount of potential this season, despite looking awful in an exhibition against Georgetown. The Wildcats are ranked ninth in the AP top 25 and won their first game against Nicholls by 26 points. The good news is that they are also expected to get Jaland Lowe back after he injured his shoulder in the Blue-White game scrimmage. They call him back in time, most importantly, for Louisville on Tuesday.

Mark Pope told reporters that Lowe will be back in time for Kentucky's next game against Valparaiso on Friday. He was a big transfer pickup for the Wildcats after leaving Pitt. He was a standout too, averaging 16.8 PPG and 5.5 APG last season. This is massive news for Kentucky, as it will enable the team to reach its full potential this season.

“I think so,” Pope said of Lowe’s availability in game two. “He’ll have a full practice today. He’s been really good the last couple of days, and so I hope so.”

Lowe coming back helps a Kentucky backcourt that already has Florida transfer Denzel Aberdeen, Collin Chandler, and Jasper Johnson. He will most likely be the primary ballhandler now that he's back from his injury.

Kentucky has been dealing with several injuries to start the year, but it has not been a significant concern for the team yet. For example, Aberdeen also missed the second exhibition matchup against Georgetown due to a sore leg, but returned to play in the opener against Nicholls. Aberdeen has also been outspoken about how easy it was to transfer to Kentucky, so it's good news for fans that he is healthy.

Trent Noah went down with an ankle injury in the Nicholls win, playing just nine minutes in the first half before sitting out the rest of the game. Pope said after the game that the training staff had actually cleared him to return, but he did not want to risk anything after the Wildcats won by 26.

Pope still said that Noah might not play against Valparaiso on Friday, but he will be fine in the long term.

“I expect he’s gonna be back soon,” Pope said. “I don’t think we’ll practice him today. I don’t know if he’ll be available tomorrow — I’m guessing maybe it’s probably a toss-up whether he will be or not, I’m probably leaning toward saving him and just trying to get him healthy.”

Kentucky has the depth to deal with its injuries, but some of these are concerning since it's so early in the season. Hopefully, they can get healthier soon.