Just like his daddy. Kiyan Anthony’s long-awaited Syracuse debut was more than just a basketball game, it was a full-circle moment for the Anthony family. The freshman guard came off the bench and immediately impressed, scoring 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting while adding three rebounds and three assists in Syracuse’s 85-47 rout of Binghamton, BET reports. His poised performance, highlighted by smooth shot creation and three-level scoring, quickly validated his four-star billing.

Kiyan’s opportunity came earlier than expected after J.J. Starling’s injury, but he made every minute count. From pull-ups and catch-and-shoot jumpers to slashing finishes, he looked like a player ready for the spotlight. Returning forward Donnie Freeman led the team with 20 points, but Kiyan’s spark gave the home crowd something to buzz about.

While his father couldn’t attend in person, Carmelo Anthony made it clear he was locked in from afar. Working as an analyst for NBC’s new NBA coverage, Melo still found time to celebrate his son’s debut in real time. “I’m just a proud dad, doing what we do and enjoying the game,” he said with a big smile while watching Kiyan’s highlights, per BasketBallNetwork.

When the younger Anthony drilled a one-legged fadeaway jumper, Carmelo couldn’t resist chiming in. “All of this we work on, you know what I mean?” he told his co-hosts. His pride was unmistakable, his words carrying both joy and nostalgia for the same court where his own college legend began.

The Anthony Legacy Comes Full Circle

Article Continues Below

Carmelo didn’t hold back his emotions when reflecting on Kiyan’s performance. “He’s developing, man, I just love to see his development,” Melo said. “It’s his first game… off the bench, this is what we want to see. I’m proud of you, champ. I wish I could have been there.”

That authenticity, of one Syracuse icon watching the next generation, made the moment even more powerful. The elder Anthony’s influence was visible in Kiyan’s fluid offensive style. The footwork, midrange control, and calm decision making all felt familiar to fans who remember Melo’s 2003 championship run.

Where Kiyan is carving his own path, however, is on defense. Unlike his father, whose college game centered almost entirely around scoring, the freshman applied full court pressure and showed intensity on every possession. That blend of flair and grit suggests the younger Anthony isn’t just living off his last name, he’s building his own identity within it.

As both a father and basketball icon, Carmelo now watches from a different vantage point, one of guidance and pride. His reactions revealed the perfect mix of analyst precision and parental love. And for Kiyan, night one at Syracuse wasn’t just a promising start. It was the first chapter of a story his dad knows better than anyone.