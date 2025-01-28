While Cooper Flagg grabbed attention with a huge stat line vs NC State, the Duke basketball star revealed what drove him to have a dominant second half. He told ESPN about his interaction with head coach Jon Scheyer during a timeout.

“He told me I was being finesse, soft,” Flagg said. “Coach is always honest with me about what he thinks. That's what I need. It's about responding well, and hearing that helps me a lot.”

Flagg isn't one to back down from trash talk or tough love. As the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, plenty of expectations are placed on him. As a freshman, he's stood out positively. He's averaging 19.9 points, 8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

Flagg's healthy mix of physicality, shooting touch, ball-handling, and defense has been exceptional. It's been everything that Scheyer and Duke basketball could've hoped for. The 18-2 Blue Devils are the No. 2 ranked team in the AP Poll. A chunk of their success has been because of Flagg.

However, Scheyer knows he can constructively challenge his star player, without any pushback.

“In that timeout, I challenged him because his game is not just about scoring but his game is about impacting winning in every facet. He knew it. Credit him for responding.”

Jon Scheyer, Duke basketball loves Cooper Flagg

Although Flagg was the 2024 No. 1 recruit in the country, his mentality stands head and shoulders above others. Most notably, he's not afraid to talk trash. His confidence is at an all-time high. For instance, Flagg trash-talked Bradley Beal during a pickup game in the Summer of 2023.

Despite it not ending the way Flagg wanted it to, it shows his fearlessness. Fast forward to his first season in Durham, and that fearlessness is shown once again. However, he's been more coachable, and embraces that, according to Scheyer. As a result, it's helped Flagg learn how he can continually improve his game.

“It's not a choice anymore; I have to be aggressive,” Flagg said. “What coach has told me, is that's going to create for everyone else. In the first half, I felt that a little more — just being passive and playing soft. I can't create for anyone else that way. I can't get anyone else open if I'm playing soft. For me, it's no longer a choice of whether I want to be aggressive or not. I have to be aggressive at all times.”

The next time Duke basketball will suit is up on Saturday against ACC rival, North Carolina. Scheyer's pep talk of aggressiveness might help Flagg translate that second-half performance to the full game against the Tar Heels.