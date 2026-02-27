As the WNBA continues to try to come to an agreement on labor negotiations, things became tense in the latest virtual meeting amongst the players, according to Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports.

“The tone quickly became tense as players discussed the best path forward, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the meeting,” Costabile wrote.

“One of the causes of disagreement between players, according to multiple sources, is the approach to a potential strike,” Costabile continued. “Players authorized a potential strike in a near-unanimous votein mid-December, but some players have changed their mind since.”

There should be no surprise that there could be some spirited conversations going on between the players, as they all have different experiences playing in the league.

The WNBA and the union had a meeting at the start of the week, and the league noted that both sides needed to prioritize reaching an agreement by March 1o or the season could be delayed. If a deal is verbally agreed on March 10, it would not be signed until the end of the month, according to the league sources.

“We all want to play,” Brown said via Costabile. “We all want a fair CBA, but fair looks different to different people. So how do we get to a place where fair looks good to everybody: to the majority, to the minority, to the max players, to the role players, the rookies. How do we get to a place where fair looks the same?”

The latest proposal was from the league, where they proposed a salary cap of $5.65 million per team. They also offered team housing to all players, but only for 2026.

The union has yet to respond to the proposal.