After Bradley Beal called cap on the situation, high school phenom Cooper Flagg also set the record straight about the alleged heated moment between him and the Phoenix Suns star during Jayson Tatum's basketball camp.

For those who missed it, Beal made headlines recently after former NBA player Brian Scalabrine claimed that Flagg cooked the new Suns guard during a one-on-one game at Tatum's camp. Even worse, Beal allegedly lost his cool due to Flagg's trash-talking and got “really mad” at the youngster.

Beal has since laughed off the rumor and said that it was fake news. Flagg, for his part, said the same thing and even shared that he didn't play one-on-one against the All-Star scorer.

“That one was fake though. Me and Bradley Beal never played 1-on-1. I got no beef with Brad,” Flagg said during a recent appearance at the Curry Camp, via BR Hoops.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"That one was fake though. Me and Bradley Beal never played 1-on-1. I got no beef with Brad." Montverde Academy star Cooper Flagg clears out rumors that he beat and trash-talked Bradley Beal at Jayson Tatum's camp. (via @brhoops)pic.twitter.com/RTjRprY8jG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 5, 2023

The rumor was wild and bizarre in the first place. After all, it's hard to imagine Bradley Beal losing to a high schooler and getting mad at him for trash talking. Sure it's not impossible, but Beal has played in the NBA for a long time and certainly knows how to handle such situations, especially against a kid.

Hopefully, Cooper Flagg's confirmation about the rumor should put all the talks about it to rest. Perhaps Flagg and Beal can actually play a one-on-one game in the future just for the fun of it and to prove to everyone who still has doubts that they have a good relationship.