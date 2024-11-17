The Duke Blue Devils were reeling from a disappointing loss to the Kentucky Wildcats during which star freshman Cooper Flagg committed late game blunders that contributed to the loss. Duke had a chance to bounce back and erase the bitter taste of the loss against Wofford on Saturday, which they did by a score of 86-35. Following the win, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer spoke about the bounce back victory, as per David Shumate of Duke Athletics.

“I’m proud of our team,” Scheyer said. “It was a tough loss on Tuesday and I’m proud of their character and the way they responded today – I’m really proud of how we shared the ball and that’s part of having a special group.”

Duke was led by Tyrese Procter who scored 15 points in the win against Wofford. He also grabbed three rebounds and dished out two assists. Isaiah Evans dropped 14 points off the bench, and Caleb Foster added 13. Khaman Maluach was the final Duke player in double figures with 11 points.

Flagg didn’t have that great of an offensive game, finishing with only eight points on 3-of-8 shooting and 1-of-5 from the three-point line. But he did contribute in other areas with nine rebounds, six assists, two blocked shots and three steals.

Duke hoping for strong season amid top freshman class



Coming into the 2024-25 NCAA season, Flagg wasn’t the only top Duke freshman that Jon Scheyer welcomed to the roster. Flagg may be the most well-known though as he is a contender for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

But the Blue Devils also brought in Evans, Maluach, Kon Kneuppel, Darren Harris and Patrick Ngongba II. That group was one of the top recruiting classes in the country.

The Blue Devils came into this week ranked at No. 6 in the AP men’s basketball poll. They started out the season at 2-0, with the Kentucky game being their first loss of the season so far.

This is Scheyer’s third season as Duke head coach. He took over ahead of the 2022-23 season following the retirement of Hall of Fame head coach Mike Krzyszewski. Including this season, Scheyer has complied a record of 57-19.

Duke has made the NCAA Tournament in his previous two seasons, advancing to the round of 32 his first year at the helm and then making an Elite Eight run last season.

Scheyer was a star player at Duke during his playing days from 2006-2010. During his senior year, he helped lead the Blue Devils to the 2010 NCAA championship.