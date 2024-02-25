The Wake Forest Demon Deacons had every right to celebrate after picking up an 83-79 victory over No. 8 Duke. When the final seconds ticked off the clock, Wake Forest supporters stormed the court in overjoyed fashion.
But as students raised their arms and ran around their home court, Duke star Kyle Filipowski suffered an injury after he collided with a fan. The 7-foot center appeared to hobble and limp after the collision, and he needed the assistance of a team manager and teammate Stanley Borden to get to the locker room tunnel.
After the game, he met with reporters while his right knee was wrapped in ice. He did not appear to be limping much in the aftermath.
Wake Forest Director of Athletics John Currie offered an explanation and an apology after the incident.
“On behalf of Wake Forest, we sincerely regret the unfortunate on-court incident following this afternoon’s men’s basketball game and hope the involved Duke student-athlete is doing better. I called Duke Vice President and Director of Athletics Nina King and ACC Senior Associate Commissioner Paul Brazeau immediately after the game and expressed our sincere regret for the situation and our concern for the Duke student-athlete’s well-being. Although our event management staff and security had rehearsed postgame procedures to protect the visiting team and officials, we clearly must do better.”
Wake Forest improved its record to 18-9 with the victory, while Duke fell to 21-6. Hunter Sallis led the Demon Deacons with 29 points as he had a remarkable shooting performance by making 11 of 13 shots from the field, including 5 of 6 from beyond the arc.