The ACC takes the stage on Saturday as Duke visits Wake Forest. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Duke-Wake Forest prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Duke comes in at 21-5 on the year and 12-3 in conference play, which ties them for first in the ACC with North Carolina this year. Duke has now won their last five games since falling to North Carolina. Last time out they dominated Miami on the road. Duke led from start to finish and would come away with an 84-55 victory.
Meanwhile, Wake Forest is 17-9 on the year and 9-6 in conference play, which places them fourth in the ACC. They are coming off a win. Last time out, they faced Pitt and would win the game 91-58. Still, this is the second time they have faced Duke this year. In the first meeting, the game was right, with Duke holding just a one-point lead early in the second half. Duke would build a small lead they would hold onto the entire game, winning 77-69.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Duke-Wake Forest Odds
Duke: +1.5 (-122)
Moneyline: -110
Wake Forest: -1.5 (+100)
Moneyline: -110
Over: 152.5 (-110)
Under: 152.5 (-110)
How to Watch Duke vs. Wake Forest
Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Duke Will Cover The Spread/Win
Duke sits eighth in KenPoms adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are seventh in adjusted offensive efficiency and 21st in adjusted defensive efficiency. Duke is 29th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 25th in effective field goal percentage. Kyle Filipowski comes in with 16.9 points per game this year, while he is shooting 50.2 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Jeremy Roach comes in with 14.1 points per game this year while also shooting 47.8 percent this year. Finally, Jared McCain comes in with 13.5 points per game this year. Meanwhile, Tyrese Proctor leads the team in assists this year. He has 3.6 per game on the season while adding ten points of his own.
Duke ranks 92nd in rebounds per game this year, still, they are 43rd in the nation in defensive rebounding rate. Filipowski leads here as well, coming in with 8.2 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Mark Mitchell also adds 6.3 rebounds per game this year. He is averaging almost two offensive rebounds per game, which is helping his 13.0 points per game and 55.1 percent shooting percentage.
Duke is 46th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. Roach and Filipowski play a major role here as well. Roach comes in with 1.2 steals per game, while Filipowski has 1.0 steals per game, but also has 1.7 blocks per game this year. Duke has just 6.5 steals per game, but with just 9.8 total turnovers per game, they end with a solid turnover margin.
Why Wake Forest Will Cover The Spread/Win
Wake Forest is 20th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They sit 26th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 28th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Wake Forest is 39th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 35th in effective field goal percentage. Hunter Sallis leads the way in scoring, coming into the game with 18.3 points per game this year. He is also shooting well, hitting 50.1 percent of his shots. Kevin Miller is next on the team with 15.5 points per game this year, while also leading the team in assists. Miller has 3.7 assists per game this year. Rounding out the top scorers are Andrew Carr and Cameron Hildreth. Both of them come into the game with 13.5 points per game this year.
Wake Forest is 152nd in the nation in rebounds per game. Still, they sit 56th in defensive rebounding rate this year. Efton Reid leads the way in rebounding. He comes into the game with 8.2 rebounds per game this year, while he is also scoring 9.0 points per game. Meanwhile, Andrew Carr has 6.9 rebounds per game this year.
Wake Forest is 94th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. They are also 43rd in opponent effective field goal percentage. Kevin Miller comes in with 1.4 steals per game this year, while Hunter Sallis has 1.0 steals per game. Andrew Carr leads the team with 1.5 blocks per game this year.
Final Duke-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick
This should be a close game with the game being at Wake Forest. Still, Duke has been great in their last seven games. They have covered the spread in six of the seven games. The only game they did not cover was against North Carolina. Wake Forest has covered in four of the last six, but one of the misses was as an eight-point underdog on the road to Duke. This should be a closer game though.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Duke-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick: Duke +1.5 (-122)