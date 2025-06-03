The Major League Baseball trade deadline is approaching, and trade speculation is heating up. The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies are two teams expected to buy before the July 31 deadline. Two Tampa Bay Rays stars are seen as fits for the Yankees and Phillies, per ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan.

Passan believes the Yankees would be a great fit for Rays infielder Brandon Lowe.

“Lowe's career numbers at Yankee Stadium are admittedly abysmal, but his left-handed stroke and the short porch in right field feel like a match made in heaven,” Passan wrote for ESPN.

The MLB insider believes the Phillies, meanwhile, should make a deal for Rays relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks.

“The Phillies' bullpen has been one of the worst in baseball. Even if it was much better in May, their only reliever with a sub-3.00 ERA was Orion Kerkering,” Passan wrote. “And with Jose Alvarado down for 80 games and out for the postseason following a PED suspension, the need for help is that much more grave.”

Fairbanks is 3-1 on the season, with a 2.05 ERA. He also has posted 10 saves for Tampa Bay.

Yankees, Phillies and Rays are all in contention for the postseason

New York, Philadelphia and Tampa Bay could all end up in the playoffs this season. While the Yankees look in good shape to take the American League East, the Rays aren't far behind them. Tampa Bay currently holds a 30-29 record. They have won seven of their last 10 games.

Fairbanks and Lowe have each given Tampa Bay fans something to cheer about. This season, Lowe is hitting at a .242 average, with 11 home runs and 31 runs batted in.

It is not far-fetched to think that Lowe could end up a Bronx Bomber. The Yankees are rumored to be looking for an infielder, ahead of this year's trade deadline.

Like New York, Philadelphia also looks like a solid contender for a postseason berth. The Phillies are 36-23 on the campaign, and sit in second currently in the National League East. The club is just one and a half games behind the New York Mets, heading into Tuesday's action.