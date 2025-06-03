Fresh off unveiling a franchise rebrand ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season, the Orlando Magic are reportedly exploring trade options to upgrade their offense and support rising stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

According to a report from Hardwood Paroxysm, the Magic are shifting into a more aggressive roster-building phase following their first-round playoff exit. The team is said to be targeting multiple offensive-minded players, using up to $25 million in combined salary to facilitate potential trades.

“Orlando is indeed shifting its approach, as it sounded like in their postseason pressers, towards making major upgrades,” the report stated. “Sources believe they are looking to package around $25 million in salary for various players to give the offense the jump it needs. That sounds right because with Franz and Paolo, any addition making above that likely will demand the ball too much.”

Orlando finished the 2024-25 season with a 41-41 record, battling through a series of injuries to key players. Banchero and Wagner both missed extended time with torn obliques, while Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner suffered season-ending injuries earlier in the year. Despite the setbacks, the Magic secured a playoff berth, eventually falling to the Boston Celtics in a competitive five-game series.

Magic linked to multiple guards amid push to boost offense

While Orlando once again fielded a top-tier defense, their offensive struggles proved costly. During the regular season, the Magic ranked 27th in scoring at just 105.4 points per game. They also finished last in three-point shooting, averaging 11.2 made threes per game on just 31.8% shooting from beyond the arc.

The offensive issues became even more pronounced in the postseason. Orlando ranked last among all 16 playoff teams in points per game at 93.6 and three-point shooting, making only 8.2 threes per game at 26.3% from deep.

In response to these shortcomings, the Magic have been linked in multiple reports to guards such as Darius Garland, Trae Young, and Anfernee Simons — all of whom could fill Orlando’s glaring need at point guard. However, a more financially feasible option could be Chicago Bulls guard Coby White.

White, 25, is coming off a career-best season. In 74 games, he averaged 20.4 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 45.3% from the field and 37% from three. He is entering the final year of his three-year contract and is set to earn $12.8 million next season, potentially making him a logical candidate to fit within Orlando’s reported $25 million trade package range.

The Magic currently hold the No. 16 and No. 25 picks in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft, set for June 25–26 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. With a young core led by Banchero and Wagner, and a clear focus on offensive improvement, Orlando’s offseason could prove pivotal in shaping its competitive trajectory moving forward.