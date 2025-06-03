As the New York Mets beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, continuing their impressive start to the season, the recent call-up should provide a boost as Ronny Mauricio makes his return to the majors, according to Mike Rodriguez. With the Mets led by Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, along with Juan Soto, Mauricio looks to add on to that firepower as he's been excelling in Triple-A.

Currently in Triple-A ball, he has a .515 batting average with a 1.382 OPS, along with three home runs in nine games, which was enough for New York to call up the 24-year-old. Mauricio was New York's top prospect in 2020 and eventually made it to the professional level, but tore his ACL in 2023, which put him on the back burner, but now he is back to a great state, according to The New York Post.

“He’s doing a great job. No. 1 is health and getting him back, and building up the volume. We’re continuing to do that,” Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said last Friday. “Any time you see players consistently hit lasers all over the field, which is what he’s doing right now in Triple-A, you pay attention. We’re paying attention and will continue to monitor that and see where it goes.”

Mets' David Stearns had questions about Ronny Mauricio

Subsequently, the Mets were questioned why they hadn't called up Mauricio earlier, but it seemed as if the team wanted to know for sure about his health and development.

“Is he comfortable playing the field regularly? Does he look right?” Stearns asked. “Offensively, it sure does seem he got himself right pretty quickly, which is very impressive. He certainly has development left in his offensive game. He’s likely never going to be the type of guy with Juan Soto-type plate discipline. But there are probably some strides he can make there.”

It remains to be seen how Mauricio will do this time at the MLB level, but fans will know soon enough as New York continues the series against the Dodgers on Tuesday night. The Mets currently have a 38-22 record, which puts them first in the NL East.