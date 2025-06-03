As the New York Mets beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, continuing their impressive start to the season, the recent call-up should provide a boost as Ronny Mauricio makes his return to the majors, according to Mike Rodriguez. With the Mets led by Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, along with Juan Soto, Mauricio looks to add on to that firepower as he's been excelling in Triple-A.

Currently in Triple-A ball, he has a .515 batting average with a 1.382 OPS, along with three home runs in nine games, which was enough for New York to call up the 24-year-old. Mauricio was New York's top prospect in 2020 and eventually made it to the professional level, but tore his ACL in 2023, which put him on the back burner, but now he is back to a great state, according to The New York Post.

He’s doing a great job. No. 1 is health and getting him back, and building up the volume. We’re continuing to do that,” Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said last Friday. “Any time you see players consistently hit lasers all over the field, which is what he’s doing right now in Triple-A, you pay attention. We’re paying attention and will continue to monitor that and see where it goes.”

Mets' David Stearns had questions about Ronny Mauricio

Article Continues Below
More New York Mets News
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) rounds the bases during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium.
Mets extend wild Francisco Lindor streak with win over DodgersRexwell Villas ·
Jun 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) rounds the bases during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Francisco Lindor on verge of breaking Curtis Granderson’s franchise recordMike Gianakos ·
New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) catches a fly ball during the game against the Chicago White Sox.
Mets’ Juan Soto slump could force offensive upgrade before deadlineJosh Davis ·
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field.
Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso set new Mets duo franchise recordChristopher Hennessy ·
New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning at Citi Field.
Mets’ Juan Soto just needed to play Rockies to hit dingers againZachary Weinberger ·
New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning at Citi Field.
Mets’ Juan Soto reacts to finally ending long home run droughtZachary Weinberger ·
New York Mets shortstop Ronny Mauricio (10) runs the bases after hitting a two run home run during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Subsequently, the Mets were questioned why they hadn't called up Mauricio earlier, but it seemed as if the team wanted to know for sure about his health and development.

“Is he comfortable playing the field regularly? Does he look right?” Stearns asked. “Offensively, it sure does seem he got himself right pretty quickly, which is very impressive. He certainly has development left in his offensive game. He’s likely never going to be the type of guy with Juan Soto-type plate discipline. But there are probably some strides he can make there.”

It remains to be seen how Mauricio will do this time at the MLB level, but fans will know soon enough as New York continues the series against the Dodgers on Tuesday night. The Mets currently have a 38-22 record, which puts them first in the NL East.