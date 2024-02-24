Wake Forest basketball found a way to upset Duke in an impressive 83-79 win. However, all eyes are on Kyle Filipowski after he received an injury when fans stormed the court. It didn't look great, as the Blue Devils' star center needed help getting off of the court. Not great timing with March Madness right around the corner.
Filipowski looked like he was walking back toward the sideline after Wake Forest clinched the victory. However, Demon Deacons fans stormed the court immediately, giving the Duke basketball star no time to react. It looked like someone may have collided with his knee. Kyle Filipowski was clearly in pain as his teammates and coaches surrounded him to protect him and carry him off the court.
Hopefully, it's not a serious injury and Filipowski bounces back right away. But the Duke basketball program is going to evaluate his leg before making any announcement. If Kyle Filipowski is forced to miss time, then it could be detrimental to the Blue Devils' March Madness hopes.
It was a big upset win for Wake Forest as the team needed this victory to strengthen their chances of possibly making the tournament. When a team gets a big win like this, fans tend to go nuts about it. But the court storming is seemingly getting out of hand. It wasn't too long ago when Caitlin Clark was bumped by a fan after Iowa lost in an upset.
Fans can and should be excited after their favorite team wins. However, the court storming is becoming a real issue as it's dangerous for the players, coaches, and fans. With that said, Duke basketball will evaluate Kyle Filipowski and provide an update on his injury at some point. So keep an eye out for any updates.