Dustin Johnson has already secured this insane, 8-figure bag with LIV Golf

Dustin Johnson is the face of LIV Golf right now. If there’s any doubt about this notion then the amount of money he’s pocketed since signing for the Saudi Arabia-backed professional golf league should be a clear testament to this fact.

Johnson, who has held the No. 1 title in golf longer than any other player since the Tiger Woods era, is reportedly set to earn a whopping $30 million since joining LIV Golf back in June. This report comes via Doug Ferguson of MSN:

The two-time major champion already has earned $12,758,600 — $3 million of that from four team victories in the LIV Golf Invitational series — with one individual title. Winning the season points title comes with an $18 million bonus.

Johnson currently has 121 points to his name heading into this weekend’s LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. He has a commanding lead over the second-placed Branden Grace, who has already withdrawn from the event due to injury.

That’s a whole lot of money. Johnson may have been on the receiving end of some criticism following his rather contentious move to LIV Golf, but it is clear that he is now being handsomely rewarded for the same.

You also have to note that his $30 million earnings come on top of his $125 million signing bonus with LIV Golf.

Golf icon Greg Norman, who currently stands as the LIV Golf CEO and commissioner, had nothing but high praise for Dustin Johnson, who he considers to be the league’s “cornerstone”:

“He has more than lived up to his billing,” Norman said.

Indeed he has.