The Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland is off to a great start. Matt Fitzpatrick and Harris English are among a pack tied for the lead, Scottie Scheffler is one behind, and hometown hero Rory McIlroy is lurking. But a two-time U.S. Open Champion likely won't make the weekend. Bryson DeChambeau continued his tough Open Championship career on Thursday with a birdie-free 78, which made some history.

“Today was just the 2nd round in Bryson DeChambeau's major championship career without a birdie. He lost more than 4 strokes to the field with his approach play in the round,” Justin Ray of TwentyFirst Group posted.

DeChambeau's iron play cost him legitimate chances at the season's first two major championships. He was in the final group with McIlroy at The Masters, but hit poor iron shots on 11 and 12 to fall out of contention. At the PGA Championship, his outside chance at running down Scottie Scheffler fell short with poor iron play. It let him down again at The Open Championship.

Some of the strokes gained penalty DeChambeau suffered came on the fourth hole. His drive landed in the long rough, forcing a difficult second shot, which landed in even deeper rough and on a steep hill. It took him two hacks just to move it a few feet forward before he made a double bogey.

Bryson DeChambeau's last 7 Open Championship rounds (dating back to 2023 at Royal Liverpool) 74, 70, 74, 73 | 76, 75 | 78 (today) pic.twitter.com/OZ3Nx1Sfa5 — Fried Egg Golf (@fried_egg_golf) July 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

DeChambeau has just one finish in the top 30 at The Open Championship in four previous attempts. That came in 2022, when he finished eight shots behind Cameron Smith, even after three rounds in the 60s. But every other rota venue besides The Old Course has not been kind to DeChambeau, now including Royal Portrush.

DeChambeau is tied for 144th place after one day at The Open Championship. The top 70 players, including ties, make the cut, so he has some work to do on Friday.