The Open Championship at Royal Portrush is the final major championship of the men's golf season. After the final putt falls in Northern Ireland, everyone's attention will be turned to the Ryder Cup. On Friday, Team USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley fired a 67 to jump into contention at The Open Championship. That led to a bizarre question and puzzling answer in the press conference.

Has Keegan Bradley signed his Ryder Cup captain’s agreement yet? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/eRF6lR46jQ — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) July 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

A reporter asked Bradley if he had signed his Ryder Cup captaincy agreement yet. “What? That's a strange question. Why?” Bradley asked back. “Well, because if in fact you became a playing captain, I would think you'd want to have the agreement to have certain things in it that maybe you wouldn't normally have if you weren't playing captain,” the reporter responded. “We're working on the captain's agreement,” Bradley said after a long pause.

So the Ryder Cup captain does not have his name in ink yet with the PGA of America. The captain's agreement is not usually a part of the discourse heading into the event, but Bradley is in a unique situation. He entered The Open Championship ninth in points, with the top six earning automatic bids.

All along, Bradley has said he will not pick himself for the Ryder Cup. But if he automatically qualifies, he will play. “No, I wouldn't. I'd wait,” Bradley said when asked if he would consider himself part of the team with a good finish. “Again, I want to make sure I put the team in the best position to play. I have to really figure out how this would work,” he continued, per Normal Sport's Kyle Porter. He went on to say how great his vice captains are, almost softening the blow if he does play.

No one is making a run at the final qualifying spots for the Ryder Cup. And with the lack of points available on LIV Golf, Bryson DeChambeau might cede his spot in the top six. Bradley's path to qualifying could get clearer this weekend.