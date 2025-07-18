Round Two is underway at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush, and Brian Harman has taken the lead. After winning the 2023 Open at Royal Liverpool, the lefty has not been around the lead in many majors. But a sizzling round on Friday has him in the lead as the halfway point approaches. Harman took the Open Championship lead on a hot putter, which reminds many of the 2023 tournament.

“Brian Harman strokes gained putting per round in majors since beginning of 2023: The Open: +1.45. Other 3 majors: +0.40,” Justin Ray of TwentyFirst Group posted.

Hey guys- does anyone know where I can find the TV coverage of the 2025 Open? USA is showing a repeat of the Open from a couple years ago where Brian Harman won and waggled his club 50 times per shot pic.twitter.com/FSHEwliAQ2 — TGL_INCEL (@TGL_INCEL) July 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Harman did not make many fans during his win at Royal Liverpool in 2023. The University of Georgia product is not known as the fastest player, waggling his club many times before swinging. His affinity for hunting was not taken well by the British press at the time, and he blew away the field for an anti-climactic win.

Brian Harman at The Open in a Ryder Cup year pic.twitter.com/rtkizOKbIm — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) July 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Harman shot two under par in the first round of the 2025 Open Championship, sitting two shots behind the lead. He quickly joined the pack at four under with birdies on the first and second holes. A four-pack of pars before a birdie on seven led him to a front-nine 33, three under par.

He made the turn with two more birdies on 10 and 13, made four straight pars, and then birdied the 18th. A six under 65 put Harman in the lead at The Open Championship with a 36-hole score of eight under. Harman has three top-ten finishes in majors in his 37 starts coming into this week. Liverpool is his lone win; he finished T-6 at the 2022 Open Championship and finished second at the 2017 U.S. Open.

Despite a poor major career, Harman has a chance to join a historic list of players with a win at Royal Portrush. Only 13 players have multiple Claret Jugs since World War II. Harman could become the 14th.