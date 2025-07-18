Round Two is underway at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush, and Brian Harman has taken the lead. After winning the 2023 Open at Royal Liverpool, the lefty has not been around the lead in many majors. But a sizzling round on Friday has him in the lead as the halfway point approaches. Harman took the Open Championship lead on a hot putter, which reminds many of the 2023 tournament.

“Brian Harman strokes gained putting per round in majors since beginning of 2023: The Open: +1.45. Other 3 majors: +0.40,” Justin Ray of TwentyFirst Group posted.

Harman did not make many fans during his win at Royal Liverpool in 2023. The University of Georgia product is not known as the fastest player, waggling his club many times before swinging. His affinity for hunting was not taken well by the British press at the time, and he blew away the field for an anti-climactic win.

Harman shot two under par in the first round of the 2025 Open Championship, sitting two shots behind the lead. He quickly joined the pack at four under with birdies on the first and second holes. A four-pack of pars before a birdie on seven led him to a front-nine 33, three under par.

He made the turn with two more birdies on 10 and 13, made four straight pars, and then birdied the 18th. A six under 65 put Harman in the lead at The Open Championship with a 36-hole score of eight under. Harman has three top-ten finishes in majors in his 37 starts coming into this week. Liverpool is his lone win; he finished T-6 at the 2022 Open Championship and finished second at the 2017 U.S. Open.

Despite a poor major career, Harman has a chance to join a historic list of players with a win at Royal Portrush. Only 13 players have multiple Claret Jugs since World War II. Harman could become the 14th.

More Golf News
Rory McIlroy reacts on the 18th hole during the first round of The 153rd Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Portrush.
Rory McIlroy addresses ‘absolutely incredible’ factor at The Open ChampionshipAlex House ·
Bryson DeChambeau walks from the tenth tee during the final round of the LIV Golf Dallas golf tournament at Maridoe Golf Club.
Bryson DeChambeau’s Round 1 Open Championship debacle in rare territoryChristopher Hennessy ·
Rory McIlroy reacts after a putt on the 10th hole during the first round of The 153rd Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Portrush.
Rory McIlroy’s wild driver mars homecoming opening Open Championship roundChristopher Hennessy ·
Jon Rahm looks over the no. 17 green during the third round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Open Championship
Jon Rahm makes admission after freaking out at Open Championship fanChristopher Hennessy ·
Scottie Scheffler tees off on the fourth hole during the first round of The 153rd Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Portrush.
Scottie Scheffler shines in Open Championship opening round amid driver woesChristopher Hennessy ·
Phil Mickelson plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament.
Phil Mickelson snaps major funk with surprise Open Championship opening roundChristopher Hennessy ·