The Open Championship at Royal Portrush is underway, and Jon Rahm is in the mix. After an opening round of one-under 70, the two-time major winner has a chance to pick up his third. But on the 11th hole, Rahm freaked out at a fan who whistled in his backswing. Considering his history with a hot temper, the Spaniard was asked about it in his press conference.

“I mean, if I were to paint a picture, you have the hardest tee shot on the course, raining, into the wind off the left, it's enough,” Rahm said of the 11th hole. “I know they're not doing it on purpose. It just seemed like somebody trying to get a hold of someone for whatever it is. It was bad timing.”

Rahm continued, “I think I just used the moment to let out any tension I had in me. Really, that's not – it is what it is. To be honest, it probably didn't affect as much as I made it sound like. It was a bad swing as well. Just a difficult hole.

Rahm is still just three shots off the lead at The Open Championship despite the bogey on 11. One of the hardest holes on the course, making a bogey there did not force him to lose much ground on the field.

Rahm has never won The Open Championship, but has had multiple top-ten finishes. He has won two Irish Opens, including one in Northern Ireland, making him a favorite this week. His old tendencies of berating fans and slamming clubs held him back from major championship success in the past. He hopes to put this behind him and contend in The Open.

After the bogey on 11, Rahm made six pars and a birdie to get into the clubhouse under par. He dealt with some rain and wind during his Thursday round, and now has the morning off before his Friday round.