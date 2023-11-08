EA SPORTS FC Announces Pundit Picks, A Unique Ultimate Team Upgrade

Discover 'Pundit Picks' by EA SPORTS FC: Expert-driven Ultimate Team upgrades revolutionizing virtual football player recognition.

EA Sports FC has officially unveiled Pundit Picks, a groundbreaking new feature that promises to redefine player recognition within its Ultimate Team platform. This unique initiative leverages the expertise of seasoned football pundits to spotlight outstanding players in the Premier League and LALIGA EA Sports for special monthly upgrades.

Pundit Picks diverges from traditional accolades such as Player of the Match or Player of the Month, providing a fresh perspective on player achievements. Pundits will have the autonomy to select players not just based on goals scored or assists made but for reasons as varied as under-acknowledged consistency, tactical brilliance, or commendable sportsmanship. The program aims to reflect the multi-faceted nature of the beautiful game, acknowledging those who make significant impacts in less celebrated ways.

The task of selecting the first Pundit Pick fell to Jamie Carragher of Sky Sports, a respected voice in football analysis. Carragher's inaugural selection was drawn from standout performers during the 11th match week of the Premier League. As the program progresses, it will alternate its focus monthly between the Premier League and LALIGA EA Sports, ensuring that a broad spectrum of talent from these leading football leagues is showcased.

Players fortunate enough to be chosen as a Pundit Pick will benefit from an exclusive upgrade in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team. This upgrade will be reflected in enhanced in-game statistics that elevate their performance during play. Fans can access these upgrades by completing a Squad Building Challenge (SBC), which is set to become available within 2-3 days following the announcement.

The announcement has been met with excitement and approval from the EA Sports FC community. In a statement, the company revealed that a dedicated webpage for Pundit Picks has been launched. This resource is designed to keep the gaming community informed about the selection process, upcoming picks, and the details of the enhanced player attributes.

EA Sports FC 24, the latest installment in the long-running football simulation series, has expanded its reach across numerous gaming platforms, including the next-gen PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, as well as the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. For mobile gamers, EA SPORTS has ensured that the excitement of the Ultimate Team is accessible on the move, with the mobile version available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

The introduction of Pundit Picks is indicative of EA Sports FC's commitment to innovation within the genre of football gaming. By incorporating the insights of professional pundits, the franchise is blending the authenticity of real-world football with the immersive nature of virtual gaming. This initiative not only serves to honor the skills and efforts of professional players but also aims to heighten the gaming experience for EA Sports FC's global audience, making each game played, every goal scored, and every triumph achieved within the Ultimate Team universe even more significant.

