With a Philadelphia Eagles Week 5 game versus the Los Angeles Rams, the Eagles are looking to stay undefeated and move to 5-0. Ahead of the Eagles-Rams contest, check out some bold Eagles Week 5 predictions.

The Eagles are continuing right where they left off last season as they've raced out to an undefeated start through the first quarter of the year. After the Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, they are proving they will not be victim to the Super Bowl hangover. They currently lead the competitive NFC East, but the Dallas Cowboys are not far behind with a 3-1 record. If the Eagles drop a game or two at any point, the Cowboys will be right there to swoop the division lead back.

Philadelphia is coming off an overtime win over the Washington Commanders. Despite their spotless record, the Eagles have not fully shown the dominance they did last year. The Eagles have yet to look dominant in any of their four wins. They've certainly demonstrated their resilience to continue to get wins in tough games, but it's only a matter of time before they are unable to overcome a deficit or pull out the win.

They now go up against the Rams, who have looked both good and bad on their way to a 2-2 record without Cooper Kupp, who appears to be returning for this one. The Rams seemed like the old Rams when Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford dominated the Seattle Seahawks in a 30-13 Week 1 win, but dropped two games to the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals. Los Angeles then appeared to put it back together while jumping out to a 20-point lead over the Indianapolis Colts, but allowed the Colts to come back before escaping with a 29-23 win.

How the Rams play seems to be a mystery each and every week, but if the Philadelphia Eagles can pull off a win as expected, they'll maintain their lead undefeated record and lead over the NFC East. With that in mind, let's take a look at our Eagles Week 5 predictions.

3. The Eagles sack Matthew Stafford five times

The Eagles' defensive front has a huge advantage over the Rams this weekend, whose offensive line has struggled. While the offensive line has prevented quarterback Matthew Stafford from getting taken down most of the season, they showed their weakness on Monday Night football versus the Bengals when Cincy sacked Stafford six times. The injury to lineman Alaric Jackson has been a big blow for the Rams in protecting Stafford.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are coming off of a five-sack game versus the Commanders, who also have had their fair share of O-line struggles. Prior to the Week 4 contest, Philly's pass rush had not been as ferocious as it was a season ago, but got back in their groove as they brought down Sam Howell. With Jackson still questionable to play in this game and Stafford limited with a hip injury, expect the Eagles to take advantage and get at least five sacks.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

2. The Eagles hold Rams WR Puka Nacua to less than five receptions

Rams fifth-round receiver Puka Nacua has been an absolute surprise star through the first four games. Nacua has broken multiple rookie reception records as he has put up 39 receptions for 501 yards already. He is currently second in the NFL in receiving yards, only behind Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson.

The Eagles' secondary has dealt with some issues so far. They lost C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency and Avonte Maddox went down with an injury in Week 2. However, a good Eagles game plan can restrict Nacua's impact. Nacua has had at least a minimum of five receptions in every game, so if the Eagles hold him to less than that, it will be a career low. It won't be easy with the injuries and with Cooper Kupp seemingly coming back, but the Eagles know they can hold off a lot of the Rams' attack if they keep Nacua in check.

1. Wide receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith both go for 100+ yards

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best receiving duos in the league in AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, but both have not gone off in the same game yet this season. Brown is coming off a massive performance in which he had nine receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns after voicing his wish to get the ball more earlier in the year. Meanwhile, Smith had his last 100-yard game versus the Vikings in Week 2.

The Rams have the seventh-best passing defense in the league, which will challenge Brown and Smith to put up huge games, but the Eagles should be motivated to have a big offensive performance after almost losing to the Commanders last week.