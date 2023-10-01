Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles improved their 2023 record to 4-0 on Sunday with a 34-31 overtime home win over the Washington Commanders. Hurts completed 25/37 pass attempts for 319 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles victory, and after the game, his teammates were sure to congratulate him on the epic performance.

Wide receiver AJ Brown was among those to speak glowingly of their quarterback following the win.

“That fire,” said Brown when asked about what he saw from Hurts during the game, per Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal. “He woke up a little today.”

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense have been a tad up and down to open up the 2023 campaign. Although the team has clearly continued its winning ways from a season ago, there had been some concern in recent weeks about Hurts and his receivers not always being on the same page. This culminated in a fiery exchange between Hurts and Brown on the sidelines during the Eagles' Week Two win over the Minnesota Vikings.

On Sunday, however, the pair were definitely on the same wavelength, as AJ Brown hauled in nine of Hurts' passes, good for 175 yards and two touchdowns including one score late in the fourth quarter that gave the Eagles a crucial seven point advantage.

Tied atop the NFC standings with the San Francisco 49ers, the Eagles will next look to expand upon their perfect 4-0 record when they travel to southern California to take on the Los Angeles Rams on October 8. That game is slated to kick off at 4:05 PM ET from SoFi Stadium.