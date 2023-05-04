The Philadelphia Eagles have come to terms on a free agent deal with tight end Dan Arnold, as noted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The agreement between the two sides is for a mere one-year deal.

Arnold has featured for four teams in five seasons in the NFL, including the Jacksonville Jaguars. He took part in all 17 of the Jaguars’ regular season games in the 2022 campaign, where he hauled in nine receptions for 135 receiving yards. He also played an instrumental role in the Trevor Lawrence-led Jaguars offense as a run-blocker.

Overall, Arnold logged 167 snaps played on offense with the Jaguars last season, which ranked third among all tight ends on the team.

The Eagles now have seven tight ends on their roster. Arnold, Dalton Keene, and Brady Russell are the only such players who did not feature with the reigning NFC champions last year. Russell put pen to paper on a contract with the Eagles earlier this week after he went undrafted. On the other hand, Keene signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has been working overtime as of late to bolster his team’s depth on the offensive side of the ball. He signed former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus last month, and he traded for former Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Eagles ranked in the top five in multiple offensive stats last season, including points per game (28.1).