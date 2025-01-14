The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers 22-10 in Sunday's NFC Wild Card Game to advance to the Divisional Round. However, it wasn't all positive for the winners, as one of their fans was caught on camera shouting out explicit remarks to a Packers supporter.

Packers content creator Alexander Basara posted a video via X on Monday, revealing that his fiancé was being harassed by the aforementioned Eagles fan as he hated that the situation happened to her for just cheering for the Packers.

“What it's like going to Philly just trying to root for your team… Unprovoked, uncalled for. Packers twitter, help me out and find this guy…. this is not okay I hate that my fiancé had this happen simply cheering for her team,” Basara said.

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman shared the video on his account, bringing attention to what happened as he made it clear that there's no place for it.

“Yikes: An Eagles fan wouldn't stop harassing this #Packers fan and his fiance at last night's game unprovoked: “She's an ugly dumb c***.” They just wanted to watch the game. There's no place for this in sports,” Kleiman tweeted.

What's next for Eagles after win over Packers

It was a step in the right direction for the Eagles, advancing to the Divisional Round after failing to do so last year and being the Super Bowl runners-up in the 2022 NFL season.

While star quarterback Jalen Hurts did not have his best offensive performance, he still managed to throw a pair of touchdown passes to wide receiver Jahan Dotson and tight end Dallas Goedert. He also received significant help from running back Saquon Barkley, who carried the ball 25 times to finish with 119 rushing yards as he kept the Packers' defense on their heels.

The defense also came through in a big way for Philadelphia. They not only prevented Jordan Love from throwing any passing touchdowns, but they also made three interceptions to limit his effectiveness whenever the Packers had possession of the ball. It was a noteworthy display, as it will be one to keep an eye on while they attempt a deep postseason run.

The Eagles will look to reach the NFC Championship game for the second time in four years, preparing themselves against the winner of tonight's Wild Card game between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. ET.