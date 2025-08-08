The Boston Red Sox managed to find more depth at the catcher position on Friday in preparation for a possible playoff push. With concerns surrounding Carlos Narvaez's injury history, the organization decided to find some insurance at catcher.

Reports indicate that the Red Sox have acquired former Toronto Blue Jays catcher Ali Sanchez off waivers, according to Tim Healey of the Boston Globe. Healey suggests that Sanchez is likely the immediate replacement in case Narvaez does sustain another injury.

“The Red Sox claimed Ali Sanchez off waivers from the Blue Jays. So there is some more catching depth — he's probably the next man up if necessary — which is particularly relevant if Carlos Narvaez's repeated knee issue lingers.”

Sanchez, who is 28 years old, has been a backup for Toronto sporadically throughout this season. He is typically better on defense, and that's where his strength is in his game. However, when given the opportunity, he hasn't produced the worst numbers at the plate, despite not recording any home runs or RBIs. Through 21 at-bats with the Blue Jays, Sanchez owns a .238 batting average and .238 OBP while recording five hits.

As for the Red Sox, Boston will continue relying on Narvaez, while Connor Wong will be the immediate backup. Sanchez is likely to join the Triple-A affiliate and would probably be called up in case of an injury. Either way, it's a smart addition late in the season that gives the organization options in a key position.

The club is in a prime position for the playoff race as they are just 4.0 games behind the first-placed Blue Jays in the AL East. Boston will hope to inch closer to Toronto in the standings over the weekend, as the Red Sox are set to take on the San Diego Padres. The first contest of the three-game series begins on Friday at 9:40 p.m. EST.