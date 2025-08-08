What do Caitlin Clark, Stephen Curry and Jimmer Fredette all have in common? Well, they all excel at finding the bottom of the net from well beyond the arc. Additionally, they each feature quality step-back jumpers. Curry and Clark have found plenty of success in the WNBA and NBA, while Fredette's best days from a basketball standpoint occurred in college. Still, basketball fans certainly remember everything he accomplished at BYU.

Clark, who plays for the WNBA's Indiana Fever, credited both Curry and Fredette for her impressive step-back jump-shot, via Sue Bird's YouTube channel.

Bird, a legendary WNBA player, asked Clark where her step-back came from.

“Honestly, I grew up, like, a basketball junkie,” Clark told Bird. “So, I think, like, even if you're not intentionally, like, watching and, like, paying attention, you're just, like, absorbing what you're consuming. And I think, like, I always watch Steph or even Jimmer… Who I love.

“Like I told Jimmer this, like, when we were doing Sue's Places, he was one of my favorite players growing up, and there was the famous song ‘Teach Me How To Jimmer.' And I had the shirt that said ‘Teach Me How To Jimmer.' Like if you haven't seen it look it up on YouTube. It's a ‘Teach Me How To Dougie' remix. It's a teach me how to Jimmer. It's hilarious.”

Caitlin Clark later added that consistently watching basketball helped her step-back improve as well. She is a student of the game, always looking for ways to grow and develop as a player.

Clark has dealt with injury trouble in 2025. When healthy, though, the Fever guard is among the best players in the league. She finished fourth in WNBA MVP voting as a rookie while cruising to the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award.

The Fever are 17-14 overall, a mark that is good for third place in the Eastern Conference standings.