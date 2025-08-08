Currently at the top of the AL Wild Card standings, the Boston Red Sox shrugged off a slow start to the season to get to their current spot. They are four games behind the AL East leading Toronto Blue Jays, but two and a half games ahead of their hated rivals, the New York Yankees. Now that the MLB trade deadline has passed, the focus for chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and his staff now has to be on maintaining their current standing, if not get into an even better position.

Even though the team lost to the Kansas City Royals Wednesday evening, they won seven games in a row before that. This weekend they begin a West Coast road trip, with series against the San Diego Padres and Houston Astros before returning home for a five-game homestand versus two last place teams in the Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles.

As the postseason draws closer, there are still a few avenues in which Breslow and the Red Sox can improve the team. The team wasn't too active at the deadline, trading for Los Angeles Dodger starter Dustin May and reliever Steven Matz from the St. Louis Cardinals. The roster is already strong, but these three moves could make them even stronger. First up: keeping Marcelo Mayer on the roster once he returns from the injured list.

Red Sox need to keep Marcelo Mayer on roster

Mayer originally came up to the big leagues to help replace third baseman Alex Bregman when he hit the injured list. Now, Bregman is back and has the hot corner locked down. Shortstop Trevor Story might not be the best defender, but his bat has finally come back to life after a rough first couple of seasons in Boston. Ceddanne Rafaela has taken over at second base, while David Hamilton is a capable backup.

So, it would make sense to send Mayer back down to Triple-A, correct? If he's not playing every day, then he should get those reps in the minors. However, not finding a way to get his bat back in the lineup might be a mistake. After all, first base is unsettled right now. Abraham Toro is getting most of the reps, but he's not a permanent solution. Triston Casas is still out due to injury as well. While Mayer is not a first baseman, it wouldn't hurt to give him some game time there. With the Red Sox chasing down a playoff spot, they could use all the help they can get.

Promoting Kyle Harrison would help Red Sox pitching staff

While Breslow traded for May and Matz at the deadline, there was hope that Boston would add more pitching to their staff. Most notably, the team was in Minnesota Twins ace Joe Ryan but passed on him when Breslow and the Red Sox brass deemed him to be too expensive. Even though they don't have an ace waiting in the minors, the inhabitants of Fenway Park still have some options.

The most notable of those options is Harrison. One of the main pieces acquired in the deal that sent Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in June, the hope is that Harrison will lock in a long-term spot in the starting rotation. For now, it doesn't look as if Boston has an opening. However, that doesn't mean that the young lefty can't help, especially down the stretch. The bullpen could always use reinforcements, and if May or another arm starts to falter, Harrison can step into the rotation. For a team looking to make their mark on October once again, the Red Sox can use all the arms they can get.

Bringing Kristian Campbell back up could solve Red Sox first base woes

One of the team's top prospects heading into the season, Campbell started the season with the big-league club. He got off to a strong start but then started to fade as the season progressed. Boston sent him back down to the minors to play regularly and get back on track. During his time in Worcester, Campbell has started to play first base. The need at the position is great, especially since Casas is still out. Would a platoon of Campbell and Mayer work?

It's an interesting concept to mull over. While Campbell is still learning the position, he could be a good choice to fill-in. Many consider first base to be the easiest defensive position to learn, but it's still a complicated spot. Campbell is getting there. Mayer could get there as well with enough time and reps. For a team hunting down postseason glory once again, a bold move like a Campbell/Mayer platoon could push the Red Sox over the top and deeper into October.