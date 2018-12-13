The Philadelphia Eagles are in a bit of a hole in their quest toward getting back into the playoffs to defend their Super Bowl title heading into their Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

This task has gotten much more difficult with star quarterback Carson Wentz now out of the mix due to a back injury that has bothered him throughout the season. There has now been clarity on the entire situation as a recent CT scan has revealed that he’s dealing with a fractured vertebrae, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

A recent CT scan on Carson Wentz’s back revealed a fractured vertebrae that, if allowed time to rest, would fully heal without further expected issues, sources tell ESPN. There will be a continued evaluation to determine if continuing to play this year will make injury worse. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2018

This is a major development that could all but keep him out for the rest of the season given type of injury that he’s dealing with. Wentz had been playing through the pain and discomfort over the last several weeks, but it looks to have hit a breaking point that required him to get a CT scan to get a clear picture on the extent of the ailment that has been bothering him.

He is already expected to be out of the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Rams, which will put backup Nick Foles back into the mix as the starter. Foles had begun the season as the starter for the first two games with Wentz still recovering from a torn ACL and MCL that he had suffered last December. He had posted 451 passing yards on 65.9 percent completion rate along with a touchdown, an interception, and a 78.9 passer rating.

The Eagles are in a tough spot moving forward in the final three games of the regular season having to essentially win out to have a chance to secure a wildcard spot in the playoffs. The potential loss of Wentz could all but push them toward falling short of that mark and wrap up what has been a disappointing 2018 campaign that has been marred by injuries throughout the roster.