Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish obtained a solid prospect in the 2026 recruiting class in Nick Reddish.

Reddish announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish on Friday, per On3's Hayes Fawcett. Hailing from Charlotte, NC, he chose the powerhouse program over Indiana, Wisconsin, and Virginia Tech.

“Blessed beyond measures 🙏🏾, Go Irish!” Reddish told Fawcett.

Reddish has a three-star ranking with an 88 score on 247Sports. He is the 27th-best player from the state of North Carolina and the 62nd-best safety in the 2026 recruiting class.

“Instinctive split safety that has showcased the ability to generate takeaways. Assembled a breakout sophomore campaign before missing all but two games as a junior due to a lower-body injury. Quick to trigger and get to the football, whether that be in zone coverage or run support. On the smaller side, but packs a punch and will explode through contact,” scouting director Andrew Ivins said.

“Fluid enough to hang with most slot assignments and will fight for positioning. Lack of speed data yields an incomplete evaluation as does the lack of overall game reps, but moves fast in pads. Must regain confidence, but has a chance to be a multi-year contributor at the Power Four level with his football IQ. Should add plenty of value on special teams with his skill set.”

What's next for Notre Dame after landing Nick Reddish

It will be intriguing to see how Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish use Nick Reddish when he makes his way in 2026.

2024 didn't show much of Freeman as he missed most of the season due to injury. In 2023, he showcased his skillset with 95 tackles, 10 pass breakups, four interceptions, four fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles.

In the meantime, Freeman and the Fighting Irish will prepare for a huge 2025 campaign. They look to build on the historic progress they made last season. They went 14-2 in 2024, reaching the national championship game before losing to the Ohio State Buckeyes.