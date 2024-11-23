Jalen Carter has continued to dominate on one of the NFL's best run defenses. In the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 11 win over the Washington Commanders, the second-year defensive tackle played every snap and recorded seven tackles (one for a loss).

“I didn't (know),” Carter said, per Zach Berman. “I just saw it on Twitter. I think my mom sent it to me. I was like, ‘oh, snap.' I didn't know that. It just felt like a regular game.”

The Eagles pride themselves on having a deep defensive line rotation, but it appeared that head coach Nick Sirianni and the rest of the coaching staff have more than enough faith in Carter's strength and endurance on the field.

“They got a lot of trust me. …We've been working on (conditioning) a lot, and it's helping. Coaches got us right. I'm pretty sure if (Jordan Davis) had to play 66, he'd play all 66 plays.”

Philadelphia is 8-2 on the season, and face an NFC foe in the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12 on Sunday Night Football. It will be interesting to see if Carter can put together another Iron Man performance.

Jalen Carter having a terrific second campaign for the Eagles

Carter has made significant strides in his second season in Philadelphia. When Fletcher Cox announced his retirement over the offseason, it slotted Carter in as the star of the Eagles' defensive line. Sirianni had high praise for Carter after Week 11, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“To play every play that he played, I think it shows you how good of shape he's in,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “That’s cardio, that's physical, that's so many different things. That's eating the right things and nutrition.

“Again, it wasn't like 66 sloppy plays, right? He made an impact on that game. You guys saw it. And he hustled every single play. You have to be in phenomenal shape to be able to do that. I think as far as off the field, you really notice the time that he's put into the weight room, put into his body. And it's really showing up on Sundays.”