In Week 11's edition of Thursday Night Football, Jalen Carter did something almost unprecedented for a Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman: he played every single defensive snap.

I know, crazy, right? Howie Roseman has practically made a career out of rolling deep on the defensive line with as many as eight linemen earning snaps in any given game, but in 2024, under new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, that has changed.

The Eagles still go deep down their depth chart in any given game, with 16 different players earning at least one defensive snap, and nine of those players being defensive linemen, but top guys like Carter, Josh Sweat, Nolan Smith, and Brandon Graham all playing at least 48 percent of Philadelphia's defensive snaps, while players like Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo, Bryce Huff, and Thomas Booker all playing under 40 percent.

Discussing Carter's impressive play in Week 11 and why he played so many snaps after the game, Nick Sirianni celebrated the Georgia DT for his relentless play, as he's remained incredibly effective even with an added workload.

“He’s just a freak athlete. I really think that Jalen Carter, whatever sport he would’ve put his mind to, he would be a big-time player in that sport. He’s just such a good athlete and able to get to the football. He’s violent when he gets there.

“There was a draw that they ran or kind of — I think it was a draw — that he retraced and made a play and got a big hit on [Commanders QB] Jayden Daniels,” Sirianni told reporters.

“So I just think that he has been playing more than all the — and you guys would tell me. I know recently he has played a lot more than the other guys. I don’t know the exact snap count, but he plays with relentless effort, he plays with great athletic ability, plays with great violence when he gets to the football.

“Everyone will talk about the fourth down stop, but there were a couple plays he made behind the line of scrimmage that put him the that fourth down on that drive which was a huge stop for our team.

Are the Eagles playing Carter too much? Yes, there's a reason why some fans were hoping Howie Roseman would trade for a defensive tackle before the trade deadline, and it wasn't because of poor play by the likes of Davis, Williams, or Ojomo.

While it's undeniable that the Eagles' defense is better off when Carter is on the field, sometimes he needs a break, as even Fletcher Cox never averaged more than 81 percent of Philadelphia's snaps during his prime.

Eagles DC Vic Fangio explains why he's such a big fan of Jalen Carter

Discussing how Carter has played for the Eagles so far this season in his Week 11 media session with reporters, Fangio was asked what about Carter's play has made his such a fast favorite in the trenches. Understandably, it wasn't hard for Fangio to come up with a few reasons, as Carter's about as good as a second-year defensive tackle can get.

“Yeah, he’s gotten better and better every week, which to me is a good thing,” Fangio told reporters. “He’s playing better with his hands, using his hands, and being a better technician. And that’s translating into good play because of his talent.”

A man of few words, that's about as close to gushing as Fangio has come during his tenure with the Eagles. Really, it's no wonder Carter led all Eagles defensive linemen in snaps during Week 11, as he really is playing at an elite level.