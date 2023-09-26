The Philadelphia Eagles selected defensive tackle Jalen Carter in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft with the hopes that he would turn into a cornerstone for their stop unit. So far in his rookie campaign, Carter has been showing so much promise as part of Philly's defense. He impressed football fans yet again Monday night when he unleashed a monster hit late in the second quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that has X going off as well.

Teams really allowed Jalen Carter to just fall to the #Eagles…pic.twitter.com/OUxozVUbRz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 26, 2023

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu, a great defensive player as well, couldn't help but praise the Eagles rookie over that big play.

“Jalen Carter has Chris Jones ability. He’ll be around for a long time!” Honey Badger posted on X.

Jalen Carter is a MONSTER!!! — Jennifer Slay💛✨ (@jennwilliams23) September 26, 2023

Former Eagles defensive end Chris Long also marveled at Carter's defensive instincts.

“Jalen Carter just made such an amazing play. Holy shit. Digging to the football right after the rush. I LOVE IT!! Tone setting shit.”

Jalen Carter really might be a Pro Bowler as a rookie 😳 — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) September 26, 2023

“Jalen Carter is playing his 3rd NFL game and he's already the most dominant defensive lineman in the history of the game,” posted Adam Smith on X about Carter.

One of the biggest takeaways from the success Carter is having so far in the 2023 season is that the Eagles do seem to have scored a major steal in the 2023 draft. Carter, who used to be viewed as a potential top pick, slid all the way down to No. 9 and landed on Philly, a team that, a season ago, was among the best defensive teams in the NFL.