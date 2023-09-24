The Philadelphia Eagles will battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make an Eagles-Buccaneers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings 34-28. Amazingly, they jumped all over the Vikings early. But they held off a furious rally by the Vikings. Significantly, Jalen Hurts went 18 for 23 for 193 yards with one touchdown and one interception while also rushing 12 times for 35 yards. D'Andre Swift rushed 28 times for 175 yards and one touchdown while catching three passes for six yards. Additionally, Boston Scott rushed five times for 40 yards. Devonta Smith had four receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown. Also, AJ Brown had four receptions for 29 yards. Dallas Goedert had six catches for 22 yards.

The Buccaneers defeated the Chicago Bears 27-17. Hence, they move to 2-0. The Bucs had control of the game. Significantly, Baker Mayfield went 26 for 34 with 317 yards and a touchdown. Rachaad White rushed 17 times for 73 yards while catching five passes for 30 yards. Furthermore, Mike Evans had six catches for 171 yards and a touchdown, while Chris Godwin had five receptions for 58 yards. The defense had some highlights, with Vita Vea having two solo tackles and 1.5 sacks, while Joe Tryon-Shoyinkka had four solo tackles and two sacks.

The Bucs lead the all-time series 11-10, including playoffs. Ultimately, the Bucs won the last matchup 31-15 in the 2022 NFC Wildcard. The Bucs have won four in a row in this series. Additionally, the series is tied 6-6 in 12 games at Raymond James Stadium.

Here are the Eagles-Buccaneers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Philadelphia Eagles: -4.5 (-118)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +4.5 (-104)

Over: 45 (-110)

Under: 45 (-110)

How to Watch Eagles vs. Buccaneers Week 3

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 7:16 PM ET/4:16 PM PT

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

The Eagles are still for their rhythm offensively. Thus, look for them to try and get back to what works. Hurts has 363 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception. Also, he has rushed 21 times for 72 yards and two scores. Hurts struggled in his last game against the Bucs. Unfortunately, he went 23 for 43 with 258 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions while rushing eight times for 39 yards. The Eagles need a better performance from him.

Swift bounced back from his bad Week 1 game. Now, he has 29 rushes for 178 yards and a touchdown. Look for him to try and replicate that performance against a stout running defense. Meanwhile, Smith has 11 receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown. Smith had four receptions for 60 yards in the playoff game against the Bucs. Likewise, Goedert has six catches for 22 yards in 2022. Goedert had six catches for 92 yards in the wildcard matchup. Significantly, Brown was not on the Eagles when they lost to the Bucs in the playoff game. Brown has 11 catches for 108 yards this season. However, he is still searching for his first touchdown.

The Philadelphia defense has been excellent in the first half of games. Sadly, they have struggled in the second half of games. But they have talent that is still making waves. Therefore, there are some things to discuss. Josh Sweat has one solo tackles and 1.5 sacks. Likewise, Jordan Davis has four solo tackles and 1.5 sacks. Darius Slay has six solo tackles, four pass deflections, and one interception.

The Eagles will cover the spread if Hurts and Swift can run the ball. Then, they cannot let the Bucs move the chains.

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread

The Buccaneers were supposed to be bad. Instead, they are 2-0 after beating the Vikings and the Bears. The offense has done just enough to excel. Likewise, the defense has remained stout.

Mayfield has 490 yards passing with three touchdowns. Meanwhile, White has rushed 34 times for 112 yards and a touchdown while catching seven passes for 40 yards. Evans has 12 receptions for 237 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, Godwin has 10 catches for 109 yards. Tight end Cade Otton has eight receptions for 60 yards.

But the defense has been the story. Significantly, Tryon-Shoyinka has two sacks and five solo tackles. Lavonte Davis has seven solo tackles. Also, Shaquil Barrett has five solo tackles, one sack, and one interception. Vea has 1.5 sacks. Finally, Antoine Winfield Jr. has gathered six solo tackles with one interception.

The Buccaneers will cover the spread if they can chew the clock. Then, they must close the running lanes down.

Final Eagles-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

The Bucs have a good chance to win this as they match up well with the Eagles. Therefore, look for this game to go down to the very wire.

Final Eagles-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +4.5 (-104)