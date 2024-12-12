After watching the Philadelphia Eagles section of NFL social media go wild over the drama surrounding Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, and Brandon Graham regarding the team's passing game acumen, fans finally got to hear from the All-Pro wide receiver, who let it be known that he's fine with being the “bad guy” if it gets things back on track.

Understandably, it ruffled some feathers and got others back on his side, as Brown is nothing if not passionate, but it left one question lingering that needed to be addressed: how does Hurts feel about this entire situation?

Well, on Wednesday, fans got their answer, as Hurts addressed the media and let it be known that he still has incredible respect for Brown and his passion for offensive production.

“Sometimes things change as dynamics change. But for him, he knows I have a lot of love for him — just like I got a lot of love for all these guys,” Hurts told reporters via Zach Berman. “Ultimately, he's a guy that's a competitor. He wants to win. He d**n sure wants the ball. And he wants to make an impact in the game. And I respect that.”

Asked about his relationship not just with Brown but with BG for putting their relationship on blast, Hurts echoed that the defensive end did make a mistake but there's nothing but love between the duo.

“We're good. …We've spoken. In the end, BG knows he spoke out of place. …It's about the team in the end. I think, overall, that's where my focus is. I think that's where everyone's focus is at heart. …Whenever something happens, I look at myself first. Because everything starts and ends with me.”

Welp, there you go, folks; the Eagles are (probably) fine moving forward and will be able to stick together and stick it out moving into the future, even if they need to throw the ball a few more times to make sure everyone is happy.

Nick Sirianni believes the Eagles are overall in a good place

Discussing morale at the NovaCare Center regarding the Brown-Hurts drama during his Wednesday media session, Sirianni assured fans that the Eagles are better than ever, as they have a group goal and plan to take care of business regardless of what's happening outside of the building.

“Ready to go. Ready to go to work. What I’ve noticed about this football team is they’re so locked in and determined to get better each day. Again, we don’t really want anyone else talking to us about anything other than the Pittsburgh Steelers. ‘But what about this scenario for the NFC East? What about the one seed? What about this?’ We’re not focused on that,” Sirianni told reporters.

“These guys are so locked in and determined. How do I know that, how do I see that? I see them every day here. I see them in moments like the week of Thanksgiving, where nobody really blinked, and the day after Thanksgiving, where it was just so locked in. Whether coming off a tough game where you’re banged up a little physically and going into a Wednesday practice, locked in. Whether you are coming off a big win, or a tight win, or a loss, it’s been the same laser focus. That says a lot about our team, and our guys as teammates, and our leaders on this football team.”

After boldly declaring that the Eagles were better than ever from a vibes standpoint the week before, Sirianni's commitment to joy was tested by Brown's comments after Week 14. Still, the squeaky wheel gets the grease, and if Brown declares that everything is good, maybe the team can stick it out and remain among the best teams in the NFL as a result.