After watching darn near everyone in the NFL sphere weigh in on the seeming drama between Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown, with Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham adding fuel to the fire in an appearance on WIP, fans have been eagerly waiting to see if anyone of the principle players involved would speak out on the situation and either put it to bed or set it ablaze further.

Well, on Wednesday, fans got their wish from “The Joker” himself, as Brown took questions from the media at his locker and broke down his passing comments once and for all.

“Well, he asked the question, ‘What can the offense do better?' Obviously, it's not running the ball. He's about to win MVP, like literally, so one other thing we do on offense is we have to pass the ball and I could go into protection or picking up a blocker. Go to us getting open quicker, being on the same page, Jalen reads, whatever the case may be, it's a collect group of things and I think they just kind of spinned it that way. And I said that for a reason, you know, honestly, because we went to the Super Bowl and lost. We tried again next year, was ten, and whatever our record was, it was a landslide. Here we go again. And it's something we can correct right now while we have the opportunity,” Brown told reporters.

“That's why I'm bringing awareness or bringing it to everyone's attention. Like this is something, we can control. You know we can run the ball; Saquon is doing a great job; we're not against running the ball; we love Saquon. Actually, what I tell him at the end of the game, in the game, like ‘Do your job.' Like, so it's fine like I'm not, I'm not. I'm okay with being the bad guy; have to be for me, for the city or town, or whatever the case may be for my team to hold everybody accountable. Be accountable and to get better, so if I'm that guy, I will be that guy gladly.”

Wait, so Brown believes he's doing the right thing by calling out the Eagles? By pointing out the passing issues now, maybe Nick Sirianni, Kellen Moore, and company will take it to heart and call better passing plays moving forward? Goodness, that really is some Joker-style internal logic, as it technically makes sense but feels twisted versus how things are supposed to go in a team setting. Then again, if it works, maybe Brown's chaotic energy really could bring about the right kind of change. If that's the case, Brown should keep his receipts, as he'll be owed one heck of an apology.

AJ Brown still loves Brandon Graham, even if he was wrong

Asked about Graham's involvement in this situation, Brown noted that he still loves BG, but he was mistaken on this particular matter.

“Yeah, BG being BG, he's emotional; in that case, he's misspoken,” Brown noted. “Me and Jalen are good, so it's BG; everybody loves BG; everybody knows he's speaking from the heart, giving his perception or something from the outside.”

Asked if he sees where the misperception came from, Brown sort of responded, noting that his relationship with QB1 is personal before leaving it at that.

“I think that's where everybody, I think that's where the world is,” Brown said. “They perceive what I said about passing and felt like it was an attack on Jalen, and I think that's what he did. Me and Jalen's relationship is personal, so, I mean.”

So, are the Eagles good? Frankly, it's hard to say, but if Sirianni and Moore do decide to shake things up in Week 15, making sure Brown gets double-digit targets would be a good idea, as on-field production is the best cure for stat-watching blues.