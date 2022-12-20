By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury has the potential to throw a wrench in the Philadelphia Eagles’ plans. The MVP candidate suffered the injury in a win over the Chicago Bears and may be sidelined for a key Week 16 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni quelled any serious concerns over the injury though. He said on the WIP Morning Show that Hurts’ injury is a sprain is “not something we deem long-term,” which is surely a relief to the Eagles and their fans. Sirianni said Hurts is “attacking” his rehab.

Jalen Hurts could potentially miss two games as the Eagles look to lock up the NFC’s top seed. The Eagles will miss him but still have plenty of talent to keep winning while he recovers. He has made a strong MVP case with 3,472 passing yards, 747 rushing yards, a 67.3 completion percentage and 35 total touchdowns for the NFL’s best team.

The 13-1 Eagles have had the NFL’s best record for a while and have clinched the playoffs. However, they have yet to secure the top seed. They will likely turn to backup Gardner Minshew as they face the Cowboys, one of the teams who could snag the top spot away from them, on Saturday.

The Cowboys will be a tough matchup for the Eagles but because they control their own destiny, Hurts has the luxury of resting for at least one week.