By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Philadelphia Eagles fans will want to sit down for this one. Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts’ status is currently in doubt for Saturday’s Week 16 game vs. the Dallas Cowboys due to a sprained throwing shoulder, an injury he reportedly suffered in the third quarter of Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears, sources told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Fortunately for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, the shoulder injury isn’t believed to be a long-term one. However, it is an injury that has his status for a big divisional game against the Cowboys in doubt.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that there is a “real chance” that backup quarterback Gardner Minshew starts for the Eagles against the Cowboys in Week 16.

It would certainly make sense for the Eagles to let Hurts’ shoulder heal, given that the injury doesn’t appear to be serious. Adding to that sentiment is a report from Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, which said that this aliment could sideline him for the next two games.

That would allow Jalen Hurts to potentially return in Week 18 before the playoffs.

The dual-threat quarterback has been an MVP candidate for the 13-1 Eagles, as he has thrown for 3,472 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions while adding 747 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

Minshew, 26, has started 22 games in his four-year NFL career. He was part of a quasi-quarterback controversy in 2021 when he replaced an injured Jalen Hurts and led the Eagles to a victory over the New York Jets.

If nothing else, such a performance indicates that Philadelphia will be in good hands come Saturday against the Cowboys.

For now, every Eagles fan’s biggest concern will be the health of Jalen Hurts’ shoulder.