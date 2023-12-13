Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce got honest on the blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a rough 33-13 blowout loss on the road against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, and center Jason Kelce spoke on the loss with his brother Travis Kelce on the New Heights podcast presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“Obviously we didn't score a touchdown offensively, moved the ball decently at times, but it's the second week in a row of losing in embarrassing fashion and it's frustrating,” Jason Kelce said on New Heights. “It's very very frustrating. We gotta be better. We gotta get better. We gotta be more consistent. We gotta take care of the football. Three turnovers. We gotta score touchdowns. It's been a frustrating couple of weeks here these last two games. The beautiful thing about this game is though, you get a chance to go back out there again next week and show on tape who you are and who you can be. Everybody's just gotta take a long look in the mirror, continue to work at it. Continue to know that we got the guys necessary to get it done.”

The Eagles are currently in second place in the NFC East due to the Cowboys having the tiebreaker over them. Both teams are 10-3 at the moment, so it could go down to the wire when it comes to deciding the division. The Eagles will look to rebound on the road against the Seattle Seahawks this week, before playing the New York Giants twice and the Arizona Cardinals in the final three games of the regular season.