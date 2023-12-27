Jason Kelce spoke on DeVonta Smith's comments

The Philadelphia Eagles moved to 11-4 with a 33-25 win over the New York Giants on Christmas Day, but wide receiver DeVonta Smith said the Eagles are not performing to the level they need to if they want to reach the lofty goals they have set for themselves, which is to contend for and win the Super Bowl. Eagles center Jason Kelce echoed those sentiments on the New Heights podcast presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“Listen I'm happy to be in the win, there's no question about it,” Jason Kelce said on New Neights. “But I do think what DeVonta is saying is extremely accurate. Listen, we won the game, but we need to be playing a lot better if we want to do anything impactful and reach the goals that we set forth at the start of the season. And I think everybody in our building is aware of it, but all you can keep doing is just try to get better. We did better than the week before, and I think that it's gonna keep coming.”

The Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak with the win over the division rival Giants. They need some help to get the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but they are in good position to win the NFC East. The Eagles finish the season with a game against the Arizona Cardinals this weekend, then a road game against the Giants in the last week of the season. They should be favored in both of those games.