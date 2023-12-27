Nick Sirianni felt like he was too tense in the Eagles' win over the Giants.

The Philadelphia Eagles took down the New York Giants on Christmas day with a 33-25 victory. The win improved their record to 11-4 on the season, but with the high standards that the Eagles hold themselves to, they were actually pretty upset after the victory. A win is a win, especially in the NFL, but Philadelphia didn't feel like they played very well in their game against the Giants.

Philadelphia got off to a good start in this game and it looked like they were going to cruise to a victory, but the Giants quickly got back into the game in the third quarter. The Eagles had a 20-3 lead, and New York cut into it with a Saquon Barkley touchdown, and they immediately got a pick six right after and the two-point conversion. All of a sudden, it was 20-18.

The Eagles got it together after that and found a way to get the win, but it wasn't as pretty as they were hoping for. One thing that head coach Nick Sirianni wants to work on going forward is keeping his calm in intense situations.

“I need to be better in those scenarios when there is some high-pressure areas, they’ve got to see me calm and not tense there,” Nick Sirianni said, according to an article from NBC Sports. “There is a time and place to be tense and there’s a time and place not to be. I know that’s something that I always have to work on as a head coach, and so that’s something I’m constantly working on. Body language, I think body language, I don’t know, I look more at actions than the body language. If that makes sense. I know body language is a type of action, but I look more at the action of the players and the coaches and myself there, as opposed to the body language.”

It wasn't perfect, but it was a win. The Eagles are still in prime position heading into the postseason, and they have a shot at the one seed in the NFC as they are in a three-way tie for first place with the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions. Philadelphia plays the Arizona Cardinals this week before playing the Giants again to close out the regular season.